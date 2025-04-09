St. James' Palace to host public tours for first time

For the first time in decades, royal fans will be able to step inside the storied walls of St James' Palace, as the iconic London residence prepares to open selected areas for exclusive pubic tours.

From April 11 May to 31, 2025, visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore the State Apartments for this historic site, which has played host to key moments in British monarchy.

Home to Princess Beatrice during her stays in London, the Palace is typically off-limits to the public, making this limited-time access all the moe special.

Princess Beatrice, who now resides primarily in the Cotswolds with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their children, uses the place as her London base.

Tours will run daily between 10:30am and 6:30, each lasting around 90 minutes. Guests will get a rare glimpse into the rooms that once witnessed Henry VIII's reign, Queen Victoria's wedding preparations, and more, recently, the proclamation of King Charles.

While visitors can soak up centuries of royal tradition and architecture, photography will not be permitted inside the Palace or on it its grounds, in order to preserve its historic character.

This extraordinary opening offers a rare walk-through royal history for those lucky enough to secure a spot.