Carrie Underwood recalls 2005 run on ‘American Idol’ with never-seen-before snaps

Carrie Underwood recalls 2005 era from ‘American Idol’

Carrie Underwood just gave fans a nostalgic backstage pass to her American Idol beginnings, and it’s taking everyone straight back to 2005—in the best way possible.

On Sunday, April 6, the country superstar shared a carousel of never-before-seen photos from her Hollywood Week journey on American Idol, long before she became the powerhouse known for belting out anthems like Before He Cheats.

"Check out never before seen personal photos from my #AmericanIdol Hollywood Week in 2005! #CUonIDOL," the now 42-year-old singer wrote, sending fans into a full-blown throwback frenzy.

Among the gems in the photo dump? A fresh-faced, 22-year-old Underwood rocking her shorter, curly hair and a soft pink tee, proudly sporting her contestant sticker.

Another snapshot shows her grinning next to a concrete handprint, and she even included a sentimental snap of the Orpheum Theatre in L.A.—the iconic spot where Hollywood Week magic (and nerves) happens.

A group photo with fellow contestants also made the cut, showing Carrie in her pre-fame glow-up era.

Now, two decades later, she’s come full circle.

Season 23 of American Idol marks Underwood’s official return—this time on the other side of the judges’ table.

She stepped in as Katy Perry’s replacement, and the moment was announced on Good Morning America back in August, complete with a heartfelt video of her Idol origin story.

"I remember being at home in our little house and seeing on TV that there were auditions in St. Louis,” she recalled in the clip. “My mom said, 'If you want to go, I'll drive you.’”

She added, “I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show." A classic Cinderella-to-Country Queen moment, truly.

When she made her way to the judges’ table for the first time, emotions ran high. "I can't believe it. Twenty years ago I was standing on a stage just like this one," she said, visibly moved.