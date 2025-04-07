Sydney Sweeney reunites with ex-fiance Jonathan Davino for casual outing

The 'Euphoria' star is reportedly not ready 'to settle down' as her career takes off

Sydney Sweeney may have called off her wedding, but she’s not cutting all ties just yet.

According to Page Six, the Euphoria star was spotted grabbing lunch with former fiancé Jonathan Davino over the weekend, just weeks after calling off their engagement.

Photos showed the 27-year-old dressed down in an oversized blue hoodie, sunglasses, and baggy jeans as she dined with Davino, 41, in Los Angeles. The pair were joined by their dog and kept things casual, with no visible PDA — aside from Davino placing a hand on Sweeney’s back.

The former couple went public in 2018 and got engaged four years later. But in March, People magazine confirmed the wedding was off. Soon after, they reportedly called it quits altogether.

“She’s exactly where she wants to be” professionally, a source said, but felt “overwhelmed” by the relationship and wasn’t “ready to settle down.”

Sweeney has since fuelled speculation over her closeness with Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell. She recently attended his sister’s wedding, and the two were also seen at a Texas restaurant together.

Still, a source told The Post there’s “nothing romantic” going on between them.