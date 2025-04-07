Dua Lipa shares sultry photos from ‘last night in Auckland’

Dua Lipa shares sultry BTS from ‘last night in Auckland’

Dua Lipa enjoyed a night out in Auckland New Zealand before kicking off the European leg of her Radical optimism tour.

On Sunday, April 6, the Levitating singer took to her Instagram account to share a sneak peek from her outings in the North Island city before embarking on a new series of concerts.

"[Golden star emoji] our last night in Auckland and miscellaneous other tour thaaaaangs [Golden star emoji]," she captioned the massive photo dump, which included some videos and pictures.

The cover photo of the carousel featured the Grammy winning singer sporting a pin striped bralette top paired with matching skirt.

In several other photos she was wearing the same outfit while enjoying drinks with her friends at a bar and striking random, wild poses along them.

The following slide captured a clumsy moment. Wearing a sizzling red outfit with a giant red fur coat, Lipa, who is rumoured to be engaged with the Masters of the Air star Callum Turner, lost her balance and fell backward with her legs up in the air, as she posed against a solid white background.

The backdrop wasn’t quite sturdy enough to support her weight.

At the work front, the 29-year-old pop sensation wrapped up her first leg of 2025 tour after three weeks and 10 incredible shows in Australia and New Zealand.

Now she is gearing up to treat her European fans with shows in Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.