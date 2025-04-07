Meghan Markle 'angers' Prince Harry with decision about Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markel, who's leaving no stone unturned to promote her new projects and products, has reportedly left her husband Prince Harry baffled by her unexpected decision about their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex, according to an insider, is not supporting the Duchess' move to expose their kids to cameras for the promotion of her lifestyle brand, "As ever".

"The Duke does not want Archie and Libet to get the spotlight at this age as the Prince knows the move may cause trouble for the family amid ongoing criticism about the products," said the inside.

The source revealed: "Harry's anger is obvious, but it's temporary and will pass with time."

Harry, who himself does not feel comfortable facing the media, fears a crowd would try to capture photos of his kids if they step outside Montecito.

On the other hand, royal expert Matt Wilkinson disclosed on A Right Royal Podcast that Meghan and Harry do not see eye to eye on sharing photos of their beloved children.

"My understanding of this is that up to a certain stage, Harry would much rather his children were not seen," Wilkinson said.