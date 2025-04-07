Prince William, Prince Harry reunite in grief as they lose beloved figure

Prince William, Prince Harry reunite in grief as they lose beloved ally

Prince William and Prince Harry find themselves united in grief as the estranged brothers lose a beloved figure from their childhood.

King Charles’ two sons have always been close to their mother, Princess Diana. And, every person who was once close to the late Princess of Wales have held a special place in the siblings’ hearts.

Endearingly nicknamed Crackers by Harry and William, 77-year-old Graham Craker, who was their former bodyguard, has passed away. Graham spent 35 years in the Met Police, with 15 serving as a royal bodyguard until his retirement in 2001.

He was also a key figure during Diana’s funeral as he walked with the young brothers behind their mum’s hearse as it made its way from St James’ Palace to Westminster Abbey.

In a footage from the poignant day shows Graham getting out of the car to clear flowers from the windscreen thrown by the thousands of well-wishers.

In his memoir, Spare, Harry mentioned Graham with much love.

“The driver had to keep pulling over so the bodyguard could get out and clear the flowers off the windscreen,” Harry wrote. “The bodyguard was Graham. Willy and I liked him a lot. We always called him Crackers. We thought that was hysterical.”

Meanwhile, William had invited the former bodyguard to his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.