Prince Harry’s UK return thrown in doubt as Duke faces new clash

Prince Harry’s plans to return to the UK may be put on hold despite his presence needed for a crucial legal battle in his home country.

The Duke of Sussex has been fighting tooth and nail with the UK Home Office to get his rights to pay for police protection for the past two years now.

It was revealed that the Court of Appeal hearing regarding his security arrangements has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 9 in London.

While the legal proceeding is an important one for Harry, but a major clash with his wife, Meghan Markle, could hold him back. The Duchess of Sussex, who has been fully focused on promoting her commercial projects, is set to launch her podcast, nearly a year after the collapse of their lucrative deal with Spotify.

Titled Confessions of a Female Founder, the podcast is Meghan’s first project with Lemonada Media.

It is possible that the Duke could stay back so that the legal proceedings don’t overshadow Meghan’s project launch as Harry’s appeal will be conducted mostly in public, following a recent Court of Appeal order.

However, given the recent turn of events, especially Harry’s row over former charity, Sentebale, Meghan appears unfazed in her efforts to promote her business.

It will only be revealed next week if Prince Harry decides to show up to court or not.