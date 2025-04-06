Sebastian Stan hints at upcoming release which nods to home country

Sebastian Stan to bring his work to birth country Romania

Sebastian Stan after his success in his Oscar nominated film, The Apprentice and A Different Man which won him a Golden Globe Award, is bringing his work to his birth town, Romania.

The 42-year-old actor revealed that he has been looking for a right Romanian script for the last 15 years.

Now that he has found it, he’ll be producing the film A River’s Gaze, a Romanian-set drama from director Andreea Bortun, he told Variety.

Talking about how he got attached as a producer to project, Captain America: The Winter Soldier said, "A mutual friend who we both admire and respect spoke highly of Andrea and sent me her short, which had gone to Cannes. I was immediately blown away."

Sharing his yearning to play role in Romanian films, he added, "I’ve tried and it hasn’t come about, but I realized that I can also help behind the camera. Andrea’s script spoke to me personally."

The story is similar to his own upbringing. He and his single mom Georgeta raised him across multiple countries while forging her own artistic and academic path.

A River Gaze, told over four seasons in rural Romania is the story of Lavainia, a single mother her herself whose ambitions of a better life for her 14-year-old son often eclipse his urgent emotional needs in the moment.