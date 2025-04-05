Gisele Bundchen says 'no' to the Met Gala invite: Reason revealed

Gisele Bundchen rejects Met Gala for THIS reason

Gisele Bundchen, the Brazilian model, has been a staple of the annual fashion event held in New York City.

The couture designers have always been keen to showcase dress the 44-year-old.

However, this time Tom Brady's ex has rejected the Met Gala invite as revealed by Daily Mail.

The outlet reported that the Joaquim Valente's current partner had to take the decision because of a personal reason.

As per TMZ, the jiu-jitsu instructor's girlfriend will have to stay at home to take care of her new baby that she shares with Valente.

Before getting into relationship with the 37-year-old, Bundchen graced the 2022 event with ex husband Tom Brady by her side – with whom she shares daughter Vivian Lake, 11, and son Benjamin Rein, 15.

For the unversed, the Victoria's Secret model gave postpartum goals in her recent appearance in which she seemed to have shed all pregnancy weight just a month after giving birth.

Having fun with her boyfriend at the Miami beach, Thursday, March 27, the mother of three wore "a stylish, one-piece black swimsuit and wrap skirt that had a big slit up one leg."