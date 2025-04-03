Prince Andrew's accuser comes under fire for new shocking claims

Prince Andrew's accuser comes under fire after releasing new picture

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre, who recently suffered an accident, seems to have garnered little sympathy despite showcasing her injuries.

Bus driver Ross Munns, involved in the accident, disputed Giuffre's claims, saying his vehicle was undamaged and calling her injury photos 'laughable'

Giuffre claimed she had just days left to live after the crash, attracting reaction from Ross Munns, who played down the incident.

Rejecting the claims, the driver revealed it was minor and had been "blown out of proportion".

On the other hand, Giuffre shared a grim picture and claimed that the crash injuries were critical and life-threatening. Her lawyer stated that Giuffre was in a "very bad situation," even mentioning kidney failure.

However, the driver responded as saying: "It wasn't a major crash. There is nothing [no damage] on my Roo Bar. I still had 29 kids on the bus I didn't even take a photo because it wasn't warranted... You don't have to do a police report if the damage is under $2,000."

He, according to the Mail, even laughed at the snaps of Giuffre's alleged injuries, adding: "I just laughed... There is no way you could get that injury if you were in that car."

Giuffre, famed for her alleged multimillion-pound settlement with King Charles III's younger brother Andrew after claiming she was trafficked to have sex with him at just 17, sparked reactions by posting snaps of her supposed injuries on Instagram.

Reacting to claims, Andrew's ex girlfriend Lady Victoria Harvey, who dated the Duke briefly in 1999, has flayed Giuffre over claims that she has just "days to live" following a car crash.

Lady Victoria wrote, "karma" had come to Giuffre, adding: "If Virginia Giuffre really does have days to live, then a complete confession is needed."