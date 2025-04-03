Glen Powell shares real reason behind moving back to Texas

Glen Powell has recently shared real reason behind moving back to his home town, Texas after living in LA for over 15 years.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Twisters star revealed, “My life and career so far, it's never felt right unless I've had my family along for the ride.”

He told the outlet, “So, I think the fun part for me is that I have my mom and dad there, both of my sisters and their families, and it's just been really special being back around the family.”

Glen also opened up that being back in Texas “just feels comfortable and it feels right” because he is close to his family.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Hit Man actor discussed the launch of new condiment line, Smash Kitchen.

“The fun part about even launching Smash is, with my family, they've been a part of the trial-and-error process of tasting different flavours and concepts and things like that, which has been really cool,” explained the 36-year-old.

Glen disclosed that it was his family who was the inspiration behind his new condiment line.

“The Powells love to eat, but we also love making our own sauces,” he noted.

The Anyone But You actor mentioned, “We were always messing around and experimenting in the kitchen.”

“I'm just so happy about it because my family loves it, my friends love it, and I really think it's going to change people's lives,” he stated.

Glen added, “I'm very excited that we can change the way people eat without having to sacrifice taste.”

Meanwhile, the actor’s new condiment line launched on Wednesday, April 2.