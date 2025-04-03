Legendary star fights back against police after unexpected raid

Legendary comedian fights back against police after unexpected raid

Comedy legend Paul Rodriguez is threatening to sue the police after a shocking fentanyl raid he claims was racially motivated, but, the police have their own version of the story.

The 70-year-old comedian is in a heated clash with the Burbank Police after his recent drug possession arrest, during which he claims a "white cop slapped him."

DailyMail has gotten different stories from the lawyer of the former El Pollo Loco spokesman and the police.

Rodriguez's lawyer, Bobby Samini, claimed that the arresting officer's actions were a violation of civil rights.

On Wednesday, Samini shared in a statement: "The assertion that Mr. Rodriguez was in possession of any controlled substance is absolutely false."

"Statements by anonymous sources that to the contrary are solely intended to defame Mr. Rodriguez are cowardly and irresponsible. Mr. Rodriguez will defend these allegations and take all appropriate legal action against those responsible," he added.

However, the attorney highlighted Rodriguez's contributions to the country, including his military service.

Samini added: "Aside from Mr. Rodriguez’s storied career in Hollywood, he is a retired United States Air Force veteran. He served this Country honorably and held the highest levels of security clearance."

"Although he fully cooperated with law enforcement, he was forcibly removed from the vehicle, arrested, and subsequently strip-searched. No controlled substances were found in his possession or on his person. This conduct was not intended to protect and serve the community but intended to humiliate and demean Mr. Rodriguez," he explained.

Paul Rodriguez was arrested along with a female friend, who was driving at the time. During a search, police found drugs in the woman's purse.