James Bond goes back to basics with new young star

James Bond, iconic spy who has been played by stars like Sean Connery, Daniel Craig, and Pierce Brosnan, is now all set to return to his roots.

With Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson stepping down and Amazon now leading MGM Studios, the search for a new James Bond is in full swing.

A new report said that at a major reboot, bringing the iconic spy back to his roots for a fresh take.

The speculations was dropped by actor Daniel Mays, who revealed he'd caught wind of some details about Amazon's plans for Bond.

While appearing in 'We’re Not Getting Any Younger' podcast, the actor shared: "Bond is a big deal right, that going to Amazon ... I heard a rumour they’re going to cast someone very young and go sort of back to the origins."

"They’re going to sort of '60s, you're going to have all the retro cars and that sort of stuff - and start again. I think that would be kind of cool," he added.

The search for a new James Bond is on after Daniel Craig, 57, left the role following No Time to Die in 2021, where Bond’s character was killed off.