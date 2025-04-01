Hailey Bieber clears the air after 'unfollowing' Justin Bieber

The new parents have been at centre of breakup speculation for months

Hailey Bieber is setting the record straight after sparking speculation that she unfollowed Justin Bieber on Instagram.

The Rhode founder, 28, reassured followers that it was simply “a glitch” after Justin temporarily deactivated his account over the weekend.

“Didn’t unfollow him. Hope this helps!” she commented on a TikTok video discussing the situation.

Fans first noticed the Peaches singer, 31, was missing from Hailey’s “Following” list, sparking breakup rumours once again. However, Justin also appeared absent from several other accounts, further suggesting the issue was technical.

The confusion followed an unusual live stream where Justin rapped shirtless, with noticeably droopy eyes, before briefly shutting down his Instagram. He later reactivated it, sharing a series of mirror selfies that caught Hailey’s attention as she showed her support with a heart-eye emoji.

Justin’s recent social media activity has fuelled speculation about his well-being, as well as ongoing rumours about the couple’s marriage.

In January, fans were convinced the singer had unfollowed Hailey, though he later claimed, “Someone went on [my] account and unfollowed [my] wife,” calling the situation “sus.”

Despite the chatter, the couple continues to present a united front. They were recently spotted enjoying a Disneyland date night, followed by dinner at Sushi Park in Hollywood.

While their 7-month-old son, Jack Blues, wasn’t with them, Hailey and Justin have occasionally shared glimpses of their life as new parents online.