Adam Levine, Michael Buble argue over ‘The Voice’ contestant, ‘Mom and dad are fighting’

Adam Levine vs. Michael Bublé on 'The Voice' over one contestant

The competition is heating up on The Voice, and it’s not just the contestants who are feeling the heat!

During the March 31 episode, Adam Levine and Michael Bublé found themselves battling it out over one of John Legend’s singers.

The drama unfolded during the knockout rounds when John paired up BD.ii and Kolby Cordell.

After the performance, Adam couldn’t help but gush over BD, calling him “transfixed by your whole performance,” while also offering a little critique to Kolby.

“I love your rasp but it felt like there was a little bit of strain in there from being tired,” Adam explained, though he still praised Kolby’s effort.

But it didn’t end there. John chose BD to advance, but both Michael and Adam wasted no time pressing their steal buttons, eager to get Kolby on their teams for the next round.

Adam, in his usual style, wasn’t shy about complimenting Kolby.

“You’ve done nothing but get better and better,” he said. “I also want to clarify about your rasp. It was just an observation. We want to keep the rasp; we just want to make it easy.”

Michael, not one to back down, quickly quipped, “Yah walk it back, Levine, walk it back,” before Adam fired back with a playful “shut up.” The tension didn’t stop there.

Kelsea Ballerini, caught in the middle of this playful bickering, joked, “Mom and dad are fighting.”

When it was finally Michael’s turn to make his pitch, he threw in a couple of jokes at Adam’s expense.

“Obviously, Adam Levine has been here for 43 years,” he said with a laugh. “

He’s a champion of The Voice. Kolby, in this whole thing, I want to get to know you, and that helps me get to know who you want to be as an artist, and how I can advocate for you. However that is, I’d love for you to choose me. You’re great.”

In the end, after much back-and-forth, Kolby decided to join Team Adam.

And just like that, the friendly banter between the coaches turned into a warm hug. Adam couldn’t resist a little more playful trash talk, sharing in his confessional, “I feel like we haven’t seen the best from [Kolby] yet. I enjoy beating Michael Bublé at things, especially this.”

Well, the Voice coaches might be playful rivals, but it looks like Adam had the last laugh—at least for now!