Sydney Sweeney's fiancé Jonathan Davino: Here's what to know

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino got engaged in February 2022.

Sydney Sweeney recently caused the media to buzz by calling of her much-anticipated wedding.

Despite staying engaged for a long period of time, the couple doesn't have wedding on the cards in the near future now apparently due to hectic schedule of the Euphoria actress.

Following the sad news, the American actress was seen with Anyone But You costar Glen Powell sparking romance rumours.

Amid all the uncertainty around the romantic life of the 27-year-old, let's take a look at who Sydney Sweeney's longtime partner is:

Some false narrative has been circulating around the nature of work Davino does for a living.

Multiple news outlet had reported that he is a restaurateur and owner of multiple closed down restaurants in Chicago.

Sweeney clarified that none of the rumours about him are true.

She further explained that he is businessman from Chicago.

As reported by People magazine, the couple in the last six years of their relationship have done business together. The two even co-produced the rom-com starring Glen Powell, Anyone But You.

Sweeney revealed in an interview with Variety in 2023, that she likes the experience of working with her boyfriend-turned-fiancé as she likes 'working with smart individuals'.

The two began dating in 2018 making a couple of appearances together, including that at Hulu's 2018 Emmy Party, InStyle and Kate Spade dinner party.

The couple took the next step and got engaged in February 2022, as confirmed by People magazine.