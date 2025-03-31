Zara Tindall to spill royal secrets in new memoir

Zara Tindall, the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, is set to release a memoir that promises to offer a unique perspective on life within the royal family.

As someone who has lived a relatively "normal" life without a royal title, Zara feels she has the freedom to share her story without the pressures that come with being a titled royal.

"Zara feels she can only say things that not many of the Royals, like Kate and William, can, so this memoir is the perfect excuse to set a few wrongs right," an insider reveals Women's Day.

"While her main focus is to tell her crazy story – from her unusual childhood to missing out on being a princess – she wants to set the record straight."

The memoir is expected to cover various topics, including Zara's childhood, her marriage to former England rugby union player Mike Tindall, and her experiences as a mother.

The insider notes that Zara will also address some of the scandals that have rocked the royal family, including Prince Harry's decisions and her own reaction to Meghan and Harry's wedding.

But the memoir won't be all about drama and scandal. Zara also wants to share her love story with Mike and pay tribute to her "big gentle giant" of a husband.

"She wants this to be an ode to her big gentle giant who's brought so much joy to her and her family," the insider says.

"She wants to focus on how she and Mike are able to 'three cheers' their way through it all."