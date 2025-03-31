Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez get emotional as they bid farewell to longtime pal

Celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero laid to rest leaving Kylie, Jennifer emotional

Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez's lives have been deeply affected by the death of their hairstylist-cum-close friend Jesus Guerrero.

The untimely death of the young hairdresser left the two among many other celebs, friends and family in shock and mourning.

The Khy founder had also offered to pay for funeral rites of Guerrero.

Around more than a month after he breathed his last, his body was laid to rest March 30, Sunday in his hometown Houston.

The funeral was attended by Ben Affleck's ex and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star along with other former colleagues from the fraternity.

TMZ reported that Katy Perry who had worked previously worked with Guerrero was not there to see him for the last time, but the Dark Horse singer has stayed in touch with his family.

For the unversed, the 34-year-old passed way February 22, after reportedly being really sick for months prior to his death.