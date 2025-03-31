Hilaria Baldwin recalls moving in with Alec Baldwin, ‘tremendous stress’

Hilaria Baldwin on moving in with Alec

Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about the early days of her marriage to Alec Baldwin, revealing that adjusting to his way of life—and their significant age gap—wasn’t exactly a breeze.

During the March 30 episode of The Baldwins, Hilaria, 41, reflected on what it was like to move in with Alec, 66.

“I used to do things very much the way Alec wanted them. I lived with tremendous anxiety and tremendous stress,” she admitted.

The generational gap between them didn’t go unnoticed either.

“I almost felt like I was a kid in an adult’s home,” she added. “I don’t want to say parent because that sounds weird. But someone’s home and I didn’t feel like it was my home.”

The latest installment of their show saw the couple trying to settle on a new rug for their house—because apparently, even picking out a rug can be a whole ordeal.

Meanwhile, they also explored dog training after their beloved pets turned certain parts of their home into, well, permanent bathroom zones.

Hilaria and Alec tied the knot in 2012, and their house has only gotten fuller since then.

The couple shares seven children: Carmen Gabriela, 11, Rafael Thomas, 9, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 8, Romeo Alejandro David, 6, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 4, María Lucía Victoria, 4, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2.

Alec also has a 29-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

Hilaria has been candid about her thoughts on age-gap relationships—especially since she once had pretty strong opinions about them.

“Before I got together with Alec, I would judge women and men that had big age differences,” she confessed on her Witches Anonymous podcast in November 2022.

She admitted she used to think, “This older man wants some, like, young bimbo with no opinions whatsoever. And then that younger woman is obviously a gold digger, and she obviously doesn’t even care and is just like, ‘OK, whatever, I hope you die and I’m gonna take all your money.’”

But now, with a decade of marriage and a full house under her belt, her perspective has completely changed.

“Now that I’m in that relationship, and people will say those things about me regularly, I realize, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what was this trained into my head?’” she shared.

“And why was I so judgmental about other people who are literally just finding love? Maybe their love looks different from you and from your love or from what I thought love would be, but it doesn’t make it not valid.”