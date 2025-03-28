Zayn Malik’s debut North American solo concert tour nears its end

Zayn Malik is only one concert away from completing the North American leg of his first ever solo tour, the Stairway to the Sky tour.

The former One Direction singer taking the stage is always such a treat for his admirers. However, it remained short-lived for his Mexican supporters as they couldn’t get enough of him during his three-day concert in Mexico.

On Thursday, March 27, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker took to Instgaram Stories after wrapping his second concert at the Palacio de los Deportes.

"Mexico City…Night 2…THANK YOU!!!!" he wrote over a video of himself recorded from behind while he give away flying kisses to the concertgoers.

Now, the Stardust singer is gearing up for his final show at the same venue, set to take place on Friday, March 28.

It is pertinent to note that Zayn’s first solo concert in Mexico will remain a treasured memory for his and the band’s fans as he brought the joy of good old 1D days with his Night Changes live performance a decade later after his shocking exit from the band.

On March 25, 2015, the Steal My Girl vocalist departed from the beloved band, leaving behind Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne, who died on October 16.

Exactly after ten years, on March 25, 2025, Zayn marked 10 years since his exit with an emotional performance to mark the occasion.

"It’s the first time I’ve sung that song in 10 years. Thank you, that was amazing, I almost cried at one point," Zayn told the crowd.