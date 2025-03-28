Kelly Clarkson reveals what it’s like to be first winner of ‘American Idol’

Kelly Clarkson has recently revealed her shocking experience after winning the first season of American Idol.

During an appearance of Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast on March 27, the Grammy winner shared the music industry's reaction to her win back in 2002, when she became American Idol's first-ever winner.

"I had no one. I was the first winner. It was hard. Not to sound like, whatever, it was really hard,” said the 42-year-old.

At the time, the songstress opened up that people “were really mean. People that were really mean have been coaches”.

“You know what I'm saying? Like, hated talent shows. And they ended up being on The Voice,” remarked Kelly.

The singer went on, “It's like, okay. But people were really cruel at first.”

“They didn't like it. It took the industry kind of by storm, the talent shows,” she pointed out.

Kelly added, “It was a very unlikable thing in the industry concerning the populous.”

Elsewhere on the show, the singer-songwriter reflected on her experience as a coach on The Voice for nine seasons.

Kelly was reportedly a coach for one season alongside Jennifer Hudson, another American Idol alum.

“People like us who have been there in that audition process and just being so judged instantaneously, on maybe not your best performance but you know you can do better, it’s a hard, “explained the singer.

Kelly added, “It’s a grueling thing and its unforgiving in a lot of ways.”