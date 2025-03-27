Kylie Kelce shares fiery response to claims about C-section births

Kylie Kelce has recently shared her strong viewpoint on women who makes critical comments about birth plans of other mothers.

The pregnant mother of three, who is just days away from welcoming her fourth child with husband Jason Kelce, addressed the topic on the latest episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast on March 27.

Reflecting on her own birth plan, which she said included an epidural, Kylie clarified, “I just want a fat needle in my back,” as she shut down women criticising mother who opt for a medicated birth.

“People who dismiss birth with an epidural as being not a true birth experience, I can promise you from the bottom of my heart, I felt every part of labor,” explained the 343-year-old.

Kylie then took a moment to hit out at others who claimed that moms having C-Sections “did not experience birth”.

“I’m trying to be nice… No, never mind. Go (expletive) yourself,” she remarked.

Kylie further said, “The person you're speaking to just grew a human being and for whatever reason that little baby needed to come out the front, not the bottom.”

She mentioned, “They just had massive abdominal surgery. Abdominal surgery to get out the human life that they just built.”

“I can't believe that people say that. That is horrific. I dare you to say that within earshot of me,” she dished.

As for her “aggressive” stance on the issue, Kylie made it clear she wouldn't ever back down and added, “I said what I said.”