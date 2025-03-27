Chappell Roan gets answer after naming Taylor Swift, SZA as her dream collab

SZA has been a fan of Chappell Roan for a long time

SZA just found out she’s Chappell Roan’s dream collaborator, and she’s all for it!

After the Hot to Go hitmaker name-dropped her on the Call Her Daddy podcast, SZA took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 26, to share her reaction.

Posting a clip of the interview to her Stories, she wrote, “Actually didn’t believe this quote when I saw it written til I saw it come out her mouth [just] now ’cause DEAD A** SAME.”

She doubled down with an enthusiastic, “pls we must,” adding a trail of sparkle emojis.

The All the Stars singer has long been a fan of Roan, openly praising her on social media. Following Roan’s Lollapalooza set last summer, she gushed in an Instagram Story, “She makes me wanna keep making new music n art forever.”

But Roan isn’t the only artist on SZA’s radar.

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she opened up about a possible collaboration with Taylor Swift after their Grammys run-in.

“Every time she walks up to me or approaches me, I’m just like, ‘All right, this is happening, because that’s fully Taylor Swift,’” she said. “I think I mentioned that I would love to write with her and build some things together. I love her storytelling.”

SZA also gave a shoutout to some of her other favorite singer-songwriters, including Gracie Abrams, Lola Young, Doechii, and Olivia Rodrigo.