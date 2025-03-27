Chappell Roan gets answer after naming Taylor Swift, SZA as her dream collab

SZA just found out she’s Chappell Roan’s dream collaborator, and she’s all for it!
After the Hot to Go hitmaker name-dropped her on the Call Her Daddy podcast, SZA took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 26, to share her reaction.
Posting a clip of the interview to her Stories, she wrote, “Actually didn’t believe this quote when I saw it written til I saw it come out her mouth [just] now ’cause DEAD A** SAME.”
She doubled down with an enthusiastic, “pls we must,” adding a trail of sparkle emojis.
The All the Stars singer has long been a fan of Roan, openly praising her on social media. Following Roan’s Lollapalooza set last summer, she gushed in an Instagram Story, “She makes me wanna keep making new music n art forever.”
But Roan isn’t the only artist on SZA’s radar.
During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she opened up about a possible collaboration with Taylor Swift after their Grammys run-in.
“Every time she walks up to me or approaches me, I’m just like, ‘All right, this is happening, because that’s fully Taylor Swift,’” she said. “I think I mentioned that I would love to write with her and build some things together. I love her storytelling.”
SZA also gave a shoutout to some of her other favorite singer-songwriters, including Gracie Abrams, Lola Young, Doechii, and Olivia Rodrigo.
