Kim Kardashian opens up about relationship with late dad Robert Kardashian

Kim Kardashian sheds light on how late Robert Kardashian impacted her life

Kim Kardashian shared that she wonders how her life would look like if dad Robert Kardashian was still around.

The 44-year-old celebrated the fifth anniversary of the UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health, which was founded in their Dad's honor after he died of esophageal cancer in 2003, in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

During the Wednesday, 27th March episode, Kim and her sisters reflected on their relationship with their father.

"He was very playful and very fun," said Kim, while she also admitted that he’d be “pretty pissed off at a lot of things too" if he were around today.

The reality star joked, "I’d be grounded for life already."

Khloe Kardashian also remembered her dad as "incredibly goofy" and very much a "class clown" but she added, "I’m sure some of our antics he probably wouldn’t be too thrilled with."

However, she continued, "But I also think if he was here, we would probably also be different at the same time. Like, maybe not make some of the stupid choices we’ve made. Who knows?"

While Kourtney added that he would definitely have been on the show with them, "He would definitely be in on the pranks with us. He would be super proud of the families that we’ve created and that we’ve all stayed so close."

Kim chimed in as she said that her father would be the most proud of the UCLA foundation to fund esophageal cancer research.