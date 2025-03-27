Brad Pitt's 'intense' connection with 'Adolescence' revealed

Brad Pitt wows fans with recent update

Brad Pitt has thrilled fans with his unexpected appearance in the recent Netflix series, Adolescence.

The Fight Club actor, who garnered recognition for his iconic roles on the big screen, served as an executive producer on the four-part show.

In an exclusive interview with The Rest is Entertainment podcast, the show’s director, Philip Barantini spoke about the Hollywood star’s involvement.

Speaking exclusively, he revealed, “When we were pitching to Plan B, they kept saying, 'We're just waiting for Brad’s schedule.' I thought, 'It can’t be that Brad.' But sure enough, there he was on the Zoom - such a lovely human being and a remarkably hands-on producer.”

Barantini continued, “He gave feedback, shared ideas, and was so engaged throughout the process. He couldn’t visit the shoot because of his F1 project, but having someone like Brad Pitt involved - and so invested - was incredible. And he's, yeah, I mean, I'd love to work with him again.”

Adolescence, co-directed by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, has become a massive hit, breaking records with 66.3 million viewers in just two weeks.

The 2025 Netflix series centres around the story of a 13-year-old boy, Jamie Miller.

For the unversed, the Babylon actor is currently working with British race car driver Lewis Hamilton on his new project, F1.