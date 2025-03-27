Kelly Clarkson ditches glam, appears on podcast with fresh-faced look

Kelly Clarkson appeared as a guest on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast, embracing a relaxed vibe without makeup.

The singer wore a gray sweatshirt and coordinating baseball cap, pulling her hair back in a ponytail.

Fans praised Clarkson's natural look, with one commenting, "Kelly with no makeup - how great is that ! Thank you for being normal in so many ways with the fame you have."

Another added, "Her in no glam is everything to me."

In a 2018 interview with People magazine, Clarkson shared her beauty mantra: "Y'all, I just don't really care! And I mean that in a positive way. I just don't care about things I feel like people put a lot of weight and gravity in."

Clarkson credits her kids for her style, saying, "[My beauty icon] might be our daughters... They're just bold in their own ways, and it's beautiful to watch."

She emphasized the importance of inner beauty, adding, "It's nice to look beautiful... but it's a different kind of thing when you get a smile from someone because you've done something that's touched them."

In the upcoming podcast episode, Clarkson also discusses parenthood, revealing her pet peeve with the school system.

"I'm not gonna lie, I don't know when the school systems thought it would be a good plan for families and their emotional stability to start having performances at 10 a.m. during the week. This just in — a lot of us work."