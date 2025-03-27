Drew Barrymore excited to step into new chapter of her life after turning 50

Drew Barrymore is excited to step into a new chapter of her life as she embraces single era after turning 50 in February.

The Never Been Kissed actress talked about love, solitude and joy being single in her personal essay.

“You know how sometimes you just feel ready? Like, deep in your bones, something shifts, and you realise… You’re stepping into a whole new season of life, and it actually feels right?” wrote Drew, per US Weekly.

Reflecting on her single era, the Charlie’s Angels actress said, “That’s me. Right now. Fifty years old. And I have to say … I think I love it here.”

Drew noted that she used to “chase love and adventure,” but now she realised the importance of self-love after taking a break from dating.

“I started doing things for me in a way I never had before,” she explained.

The 50 First Dates actress further said, “I took myself out on little solo dates. I cooked for myself like I was hosting some fabulous dinner party—candles, music, the whole thing.”

“I embraced the fact that I love a night in my pajamas, watching reruns of The Golden Girls, instead of being out at some fancy event,” revealed the talk show host.

Meanwhile, Drew revelation came after she opened up that she was ghosted on a date during her eponymous talk show.

For the unversed, the actress had been in several high-profile relationships and married three times over the years.