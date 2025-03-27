Lady Gaga faces ‘opportunistic’ lawsuit over ‘Mayhem’ merch logo

Lady Gaga faces lawsuit for 'Mayhem' logo by Lost International

Lady Gaga is up against the waves, and the surfing board is at the ocean’s side.

The songstress is facing some legal issues as a California surf company claims she swiped their logo for her Mayhem merch.

Lost International, a surf and lifestyle brand, has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the pop superstar, alleging that the imagery used to promote her new album is "substantially similar if not nearly identical" to the logo they’ve been using since 1986.

According to the complaint, filed in California district court on March 25, Lost International says it trademarked the Mayhem design in 2015 and has used it for years on surfboards, clothing, accessories, and surf videos.

But Gaga’s legal team isn’t riding this wave without a fight.

Her attorney, Orin Snyder, dismissed the lawsuit as nothing more than an attempt to cash in on her success.

"Lady Gaga’s Mayhem soared to No. 1 and shattered records, a testament to her unmatched talent and global impact. It’s disappointing—but hardly surprising—that someone is now attempting to capitalize on her success with a baseless lawsuit over the name Mayhem," he said in a statement.

"This is nothing more than an opportunistic and meritless abuse of the legal system."

Lost International, however, argues that the resemblance is too close to ignore.

The company claims Gaga’s merch could mislead the public into thinking it’s associated with their brand, potentially damaging their reputation. According to the lawsuit, they even sent a cease-and-desist letter to Gaga’s team, but it was ignored.

Despite the legal drama, Gaga’s Mayhem album has been a massive success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

And with The Mayhem Ball tour set to kick off in July, it looks like she has plenty to focus on—aside from this courtroom showdown.