Prince Harry forced to reveal his 'bitter' side after shock charity exit: Expert

Prince Harry announced his decision to step down from his charity, Sentebale

Prince Harry's resignation from his longtime charity, Sentebale, could expose a new side of him as he faces what royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams predicts will be a “very bitter battle.”

Speaking on GB News, Fitzwilliams called the situation “absolutely devastating” for Harry, adding, “There's no question Harry has never recovered from what happened to his mother.”

The Duke of Sussex co-founded Sentebale in 2006 to support children in southern Africa, particularly those affected by HIV and AIDS, honouring Princess Diana’s legacy.

However, he recently announced his resignation, citing an “untenable” conflict between chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka and the board of trustees.

The dispute reportedly stems from disagreements over fundraising efforts, with a push to shift focus to Africa. In a joint statement with co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, Harry admitted they were “in shock” over the situation.

Dr. Chandauka, who has refused to step down, has accused the board of “poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, [and] misogynoir.” She also claimed to have reported the trustees to the Charity Commission and secured a UK court injunction to prevent her removal.

Five former trustees also stepped down, citing a “loss in trust and confidence” in the chairwoman and the legal and financial risks tied to the conflict.

Fitzwilliams believes the scandal is a major blow to Harry, stating, “This is absolutely the last thing Harry would wish for… This may show a different side to him.”