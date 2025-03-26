Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo makes shocking confession

Ellen Pompeo reflects on her time playing the famed Dr. Meredith Grey

Ellen Pompeo, the famed Dr. Meredith Grey, has once again revealed shocking part of her past acting job.

Dr. Derek Shepherd’s on-screen love interest is busy celebrating 20 years of ABC's long-running medical drama and the release of her new series Good American Family.

During her appearance at Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the mother-of-three shared a particular scene that shockingly she hated filming.

Mentioning that "there was a lot of stuff" that she wasn’t comfortable doing at the time, the 55-year-old pinpointed a line she didn’t want to say.

Taking about that one particular scene when Christina Yang’s BFF pleaded the neurosurgeon to leave his wife.

The Old School actress elaborated that she was initially reluctant to say, "Pick me, choose me, love me" as she could not fathom begging someone like that.

The Daredevil alum revealed that the scene unknowingly became an instant hit with its reverberations felt even today.

The 55-year-old praised the Grey’s creator Shonda Rhimes for knowing that the line was going to "pop."