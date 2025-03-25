Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at 'breaking point'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'sick' of ongoing drama

Prince Harry's US dream is said to be under threat as his visa row continues to drag on, according to a new report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who relocated to the US to start a new life after quitting the royal job in 2020, are "sick to death" of the drug saga.

Harry's admission of taking drugs in his 2023 memoir Spare caused a conservative think tank to launch a major Freedom of Information request.

"Harry and Meghan are sick to death of this saga. They can’t believe it’s still dragging on and find it excruciatingly annoying how it always seems to rear its head at the worst possible time," a source close to the Sussexes has told Closer Magazine.

The insider went on claiming: "They’ve cultivated a squeaky clean, wholesome and responsible image and want to appeal to families and ethically-minded professional types."

Meghan and Harry's patience has reached to the boiling point "because of this ongoing campaign by the Heritage Foundation, which they feel is ridiculous."

The source explained: "The ‘drug scandal’ element is being dragged out in public and Harry is being raked over the coals and branded a liar."

The Heritage Foundation are bent on to know the truth whether the Duke lied on his immigration forms when moving to the US.

Last week, some documents related to Harry's visa application were made public following the judge's order. However, they were heavily redacted.

The Think Tank has announced to launch a second lawsuit to discover the truth about Harry's immigration forms, which suggests the fight continues. However, the source claimed, that Harry and Meghan are at breaking point as they can not take it anymore.