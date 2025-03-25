Meghan Markle accused of using Archie, Lilibet for business promotion

Meghan Markle has come under fire after sharing a rare photo of her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with their faces turned away from the camera.

Critics on GB News, including former Conservative MP Anna Firth, accused the Duchess of Sussex of using the image as clickbait to generate attention of her business venture.

The photo, posted on both Meghan's personal and official As Ever platforms, shows her embracing her children in a stylish black-and white shot.

However, shortly after uploading the family moment, Meghan unveiled her new ShopMy page, which marketing experts predict could be a lucrative move for her brand.

'She's used her children as clickbait to grab huge traffic,' Firth commented.

Earlier this year, Meghan launched a new Instagram account to support the upcoming lifestyle program 'With Love, Meghan' and her 'As Ever' merchandise line, signalling a fresh chapter in the couple's business endeavours.