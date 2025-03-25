Jason Isaacs names Oscar-winner for role of Lucius Malfoy in new series

Jason Isaacs talks about giving guidance to the actors in upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ TV series

Jason Isaac has picked up a top choice Lucius Malfoy role in the upcoming HBO’s Harry Potter.

The White Lotus star, who appeared in six films of the franchise, revealed to the Variety the person he has in his head for the role.

"Meryl Streep. She can do anything, that woman. There's literally no limit to what she can do," he said.

According to Isaac, as reported by Entertainment Weekly, the three-time Oscar winner known for her prideful, icy demeanour in films like Devil Wears Prada and The Iron Lad, will be fit for the role.

The Patriot actor also shared whether he have any advice to give to the person who will end up becoming Lucius Malfoy.

"I wouldn't have any advice at all," he told the outlet. "Why would I bother? I know some of the people they're casting already. They're brilliant actors. It’s going to be fantastic, and the last thing they need is advice from some old fart like me."

The Harry Potter films were released between 2001 and 2011 .Meanwhile the TV series is set to premiere in 2025 or 2026.