Cardi B's daughter Kulture leaves her mark on mom's luxury handbag: Watch

Cardi B's 6-year-old daughter, Kulture, got a hold of her mom's $60,000 Hermés Kelly bag and left her mark - literally.

In an Instagram Stories post, Cardi B showed off the aftermath, revealing a heart drawn in black marker on the purse.

"We spent $60,000 on this purse," Cardi B said, pointing at the damage. "Look what my daughter did to my purse... Look what my daughter did to my f----- purse."

Luckily, the purse can be repaired at the Hermés store, for a cost.

The rapper has an extensive luxury handbag collection and has also gifted Kulture with high-end items, including a hot-pink Hermès Birkin bag.

However, Cardi B wants her kids to stay humble. "They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don't ever feel like, 'I'm going to get it because I'm Cardi and Offset's kid'," she told Vogue Singapore in 2022.

Cardi B emphasized the importance of hard work and achieving goals.

"Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it's more respected - especially when people see that you bust your a-- for it."