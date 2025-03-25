Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea after Beatrice heart-touching admission

Sarah Ferguson opened up about her meaningful mission after her daughter Princess Beatrice made a heart-touching confession about preterm birth.

While writing for Hello! Magazine, the Duchess of York made an emotional appeal of donation to the Children's Literacy Charity, which is also supported by her initiative Sarah's Trust.

Prince Andrew's former wife highlighted the negative impact on children's education especially the underprivileged after Covid 19.

At first, Sarah opened up about the importance of reading, saying, "Books allow us to escape into our imaginations, enable us to learn new facts, ideas, and perspectives and keep the brain active and engaged."

Fergie added, "But five years ago this month we all felt the impact of Covid as lockdowns started, schools closed and children missed the structure and security of routine school life."

The pandemic disturbed the "everyday opportunities for learning, as well as interaction with friends and teachers" for many months.

While lauding the vital work of the Children's Literacy Charity, she penned, "...their dedicated, expert tutors – employed and trained by the charity – support children who can be up to two years behind where they should be for their age."

The Duchess of York revealed that this year the charitable organisation "will be working in over 40 partner schools, delivering its expert programmes to more than 1,000 children," with a goal "to help as many children as possible who need expert support, giving those children who are the furthest behind the opportunity to engage with learning and realise their full potential."

Notably, Sarah's thoughtful statement came after Beatrice raised awareness about her challenging birth story of baby Athena Elizabeth Rose.