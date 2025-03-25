Pedro Pascal attends ‘The Last of Us’ premiere amid rumours he’s dating Jennifer Aniston

Pedro Pascal at ‘The Last of Us’ premiere after Jennifer Aniston date

Pedro Pascal is keeping busy—both on the red carpet and at star-studded dinner outings sparking new romance rumours.

The Last of Us star stepped out in style for the Season 2 premiere of the HBO hit at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Monday night.

Dressed in a blue turtleneck sweater, a checkered blazer, and black leather pants, Pascal, 49, looked every bit the leading man.

His cheerful red carpet appearance came just days after he sparked buzz by grabbing dinner with none other than Jennifer Aniston.

The Gladiator II actor and the Friends alum were spotted having a three-hour meal at the Tower Bar in West Hollywood on Saturday night. Naturally, the sighting had fans talking.

Adding to the intrigue, Pascal and Aniston were later seen chatting outside in the valet area, joined by a few others.

Aniston, 56, kept things effortlessly cool in a white T-shirt, leather vest, black pants, and boots, while Pascal rocked a leather jacket and jeans.

Of course, the internet wasted no time speculating about their relationship status.

Fans even unearthed a clip from the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, where Pascal was seen holding Aniston’s hand while deep in conversation with her and The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon.

While Pascal has typically kept his love life private, he has been linked to Maria Dizzia, Lena Headey, and Robin Tunney in the past. Aniston, meanwhile, was famously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.