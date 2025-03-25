Selena Gomez takes Benny Blanco to pluck his unibrow after fans' criticism

Fans have been trolling Blanco for his appearance ever since he started dating Gomez in 2023

Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco finally gave in to fans’ demands - he got rid of the unibrow.

On Saturday, March 22, the 37-year-old music producer shared a TikTok video documenting his first-ever attempt at plucking his unibrow.

“Hey guys, here’s the before,” he said, zooming in on his forehead before an esthetician got to work. Gomez could be heard in the background encouraging him to “do it lightly.”

“Because I love him,” she pleaded.

Blanco winced through the process, groaning, “Owwww, are we almost done?” But after the final touch-up, he shrugged, “I can’t even tell the difference.”

The moment comes after Blanco has repeatedly been the subject of internet jokes about his appearance — especially since going public with Gomez.

The commentary even made it to this year’s Golden Globes, where comedian Nikki Glaser quipped, “Selena Gomez is here, double nominee tonight! And she’s here tonight with her new fiancé, Benny Blanco, and Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish.”

He’s taken it all in stride, even poking fun at himself on the Whiskey Ginger podcast last year. “I believe that I’m actually so ugly and my features are so grotesque that I popped out the other side and now I’m just like, a hot guy,” he joked.