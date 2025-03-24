Miley Cyrus leaves fans breathless with 'unapologetic' new album cover

Miley Cyrus offers glimpse into her upcoming album

Miley Cyrus is offering an inside glimpse into her upcoming visual album Something Beautiful.

The Grammy winner, who was previously honoured with the Disney Legend Award on August 11, 2024, at the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, recently revealed the artwork for her much-awaited ninth studio album.

Much to the fans' surprise, the album features 13 original tracks and is executive-produced by Cyrus and Shawn Everett, who is widely known for his work on highly acclaimed albums like Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour, Adele's 30, and Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter.

This is the Disney Legend’s first album since her 2023’s Endless Summer Vacation, which topped charts like no other.

Although other details are still under wraps, the Nothing Breaks Like A Heart hitmaker has announced that the forthcoming album is slated to release on May 30.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, March 24, Miley teased her new record alongside a caption which read, “Miley Cyrus unveils the artwork for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records.”

In the album artwork, which is photographed by Glen Luchford, Cyrus is spotted in a vintage 1997 Thierry Mugler masterpiece, reflecting the record's unapologetic style.