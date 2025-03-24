‘7th Heaven’ disgraced star Stephen Collins’ victim reveals shock details

Stephen Collins’ accuser opens up about hearing shocking confession

Stephen Collins, who was accused of predatory behaviour with underage girls, is exposed further in a new documentary series.

The Hollywood veteran confessed to his misconduct in an audio which was leaked to TMZ in 2014, and one of his accusers, April Price opened up about finding that confession.

"I remember just standing there and watching it play out and listening to that confession," Price said to Fox News Digital.

"I know that even though they bleeped out the name, I knew he was saying my name. I knew he was describing me. That was an absolute gut punch. Then the worst part for me, at that point, was finding out that I wasn’t the only little girl."

The scandal that ended Collins career, is reopened in Investigation Discovery’s new series, Hollywood Demons, which will air on Monday.

Explaining her reason for speaking out, Price told the outlet, "I’m a mother now. I could push it to the side and not think about it. But as a mother, I would hope that my child would be able to come forward to me if anything happened to him that made him feel uncomfortable, victimized or endangered in any way."

Price went on to share that she had been a fan of Collins before his behaviour started to make her uncomfortable.

Years down the line, Price added, she saw Collins on set when he approached her and asked for forgiveness.