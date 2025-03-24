John Legend welcomes 'newest member to family' with wife Chrissy Teigen

John Legend shares an adorable video of new member on social media

Renowned singer John Legend has been spreading love and smiles by introducing the newest member in his family.

Taking it to his Instagram, the All of Me hitmaker shared the happy news on the National Puppy Day.

He posted a video featuring him and wife Chrissy Teigen revealing that they have adopted a pet named, Dudley.

"In honor of National Puppy Day, meet Dudley – the newest member of our fam”, the caption read.

The 46-year-old mentioned in the post that they found the dog when he was fighting for his life.

"When we first met Dudley, he was fighting for his life. Thirteen days in the hospital, endless love from his foster family, and an incredible recovery later – he’s officially home."

In the beginning of the year, the duo shared that the dog was getting his treatment for severe pneumonia.

But now the Grammy winner and his 39-year-old partner are so in love with their new pet dog.