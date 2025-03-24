Holly Willoughby 'upset' as her trauma set to be dramatised on screen

In 2023, Holly became the target of an obsessed security guard, Gavin Plumb

Holly Willoughby has been left deeply unsettled after learning that Channel 5 is moving forward with a documentary about the terrifying kidnap and murder plot against her-despite her refusal to take part in the project.

The former This Morning host, who has worked hard to put the ordeal behind her, was particularly disturbed by the documentary's working title, ' Stalking Holly Willoughby.'

In 2023, Holly became the target of an obsessed security guard, Gavin Plumb, who meticulously plotted to abduct, assault, and kill her.

The plot was exposed while Holly was live on air during ITV's This Morning, leading to heightened security concerns and her immediate removal from the studio.

Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed Holly's disappointment over Channel 5's decision to dramatise the ordeal without her consent.

'Producers are ploughing ahead in making it regardless, however Holly is not involved.'

The source further added, 'They suggested program could evoke horrendous memories.'

Plumb's arrest and conviction brought an end to the plot, but the emotional scars linger for Holly, who remains focused on rebuilding her life away from the spotlight of this traumatic event.