Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas romance rumours: expert weighs in

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise spark romance speculations after denying rumours

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas denied romance rumours, after they were spotted together again but an expert thinks there is more than meets the eye.

Following their public appearance, a source close to Cruise shut down the rumours, saying that the two are collaborating on a project but are not romantically linked.

However, celebrity matchmaking expert Alessandra Conti shared that Cruise and de Armas’ relationship seems more than platonic.

Conti told Fox News that the Mission Impossible star would be reluctant to make his romance public after his devastating split with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

The Top Gun actor’s previous marriages to star's Mimi Rogers and Nicole Kidman were also highly publicised.

"Since his devastating and public split with Katie, he has kept a low profile when it comes to his personal life. However, his new relationship with Ana De Armas could be his big comeback into being in a celebrity power couple," Conti shared.

The expert continued, "The fact that he was seen publicly with Ana is a huge deal. My celebrity clients know exactly how to keep their love lives under wraps if that is their desire. So, this is a clear indicator that he is feeling secure about the potential of this romance, though sources are saying that it is merely because they are in a film together.”

Ana de Armas has not addressed the rumours yet.