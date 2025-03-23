Travis Kelce mourns family’s loss amid Taylor Swift’s legal woes

Travis Kelce shares devastating loss with family while Taylor Swift remains in hiding

Travis Kelce and his family are hit by a deeply saddening news as Kylie Kelce made an announcement via social media.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram and announced the death of the dog she shared with Jason Kelce, on Saturday, March 22nd.

The former golf coach shared that their dog Baloo passed away at the age of seven, and Travis and her mom Donna Kelce sent their condolences.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end commented with a couple of sad emojis on the post, while Donna wrote, “My heart goes out to you!!!!”

Kylie went on to share, “When I told the girls that Baloo was going to leave us, Ellie asked where he was going,” referring to her 3-year-old daughter.

“I told her that he was going to heaven and without skipping a beat she replied, ‘Oh! He’ll get to be with Winnie again! They’ll be so happy to see each other!’” the family’s other dog, Winnie, passed away last year.

This comes after Travis has been laying low with his popstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, while she deals with her legal affairs.

A source revealed earlier that the Grammy winner is avoiding social gatherings and meeting her friends because she does not want to burden them with her drama.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was indirectly involved in pal Blake Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni, after Lively filed a case in December last year.