Wendy Williams issues plea for freedom amid guardianship

Wendy Williams makes concerning statement during guardianship

Wendy Williams continues to voice her concerns about her living situation as she lives under guardianship.

The 60-year-old former presenter was put under legal guardianship in 2022, and a year later, her dementia was announced.

After having a meal at Michael's, in New York City on Friday, March 21st, Williams told Page Six, “I am fabulous. I’m better than good, but have been accused [of] being otherwise.”

She went on to say, "I am very much alive. I deserve freedom, darling.”

The former talk show host avoided other questions, except one about her figure, on which she told the outlet, “I got the liposuction and breast implants when I was 31. I’m 60 now and my body’s holding up well.”

When asked about her guardianship, her caretaker, Ginalisa Monterroso, cryptically told the outlet, “Don’t believe everything you read.”

This comes after Williams was escorted from her living facility to a hospital via ambulance on March 10th, after she dropped a note out of the window which read, “Help! Wendy!!"

During an interview at Good Day New York, Williams declared that she "passed" the mental competency test at the hospital "with flying colors.” She also stated that the "most important thing" to her was "getting out of guardianship."