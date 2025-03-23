Simon Cowell's absence from 'Britain's Got Talent' leaves viewers skeptical

Simon Cowell was replaced by influencer KSI mid show

Simon Cowell, the music mogul’s absence from the judges panel at the Britain’s Got Talent was widely witnessed by the fans.

This weekend’s episode of BGT left many viewers in shock when they noticed that Simon surprisingly vanished from mid episode.

The 65-year-old was replaced by a guest judge KSI, an influencer and professional boxer.

The presenter, during the show, made an announcement that Cowell won’t be joining us today as we have a special guest.

‘Unfortunately, Simon can’t be with us today, so we have a very special guest judge, KSI”, they said.

Reports claim that the reason behind the BGT Judge’s absence was that he had to skip the filming at the time because of the sudden death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne.

The shoot of the reality TV show took place last year around the same time when the news of the 31-year-old pop star surfaced online.

Simon has not yet commented on why he was not present in some of the episodes and why he took off mysteriously.

The Teardops singer passed away on October 16, 2024.

The English TV personality was close to him and he was one of the brain child’s behind the formation of the popular boy band back in 2010.