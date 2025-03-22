Miley Cyrus’ sister Brandi shares ‘classic’ Cyrus family tradition

Brandi Cyrus sheds light on family rituals with Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus’ eldest sister, Brandi Cyrus, shared a glimpse into family bonding activities.

The 37-year-old DJ and actress shared that her three-time Grammy winner sister plays the important role of making the rules during their family nights.

During her appearance at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Brandi told People Magazine that the Cyrus family loves “to play cards” together.

“It’s so silly. We love Uno. It’s a classic,” she added without specifying which family members join in, at their family game nights which usually take place on the holidays.

Brandi was asked if a Draw 2 card can be used on top of another Draw 2, a highly debated Uno rule, to which she responded, “You got to ask Miley Cyrus because she makes the rules.”

However, she shared that the singer likes to keep everyone on the edge by switching up the rules.

“I can’t even keep up,” she admitted. “One time the answer is yes, but the next time the answer might be no. Miley is definitely the one in charge.”

This comes after Brandi announced that she will be DJing at country star Kenny Chesney’s Las Vegas residency at The Sphere in May and June, this year.

Taking to Instagram, the DJ wrote, “THE SPHERE!!! A once in a lifetime experience and I’m SOOO thrilled to be joining @kennychesney for all 15 shows of his iconic residency! I can’t wait to put together an extra special show for y’all. Let’s party!!!”