Royal expert shares insights on William, Kate's relationship: 'crushes marriage'

For Prince William and Princess Kate, the past few years have been a true test of patience.

From strained family ties to personal health struggles, the couple has faced challenges that could easily break even the strongest of relationships.

All the incidents had greatly affected the couple but no one could have imagined the emotional trauma that came with cancer diagnosis of King Charles and Princess Kate in 2024.

Throughout Kate's cancer battle- William stood firmly by her side. Royal insider says that rather than driving them apart, the hardship has only brought the couple closer.

'The last five years have been a nightmare for them that even crushes marriage or brings it closer together,' Amanda Foreman told PEOPLE magazine.

William and Kate remain focused on each other and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Through grief, illness, and family drama, the Prince and Princess of Wales have proven that their partnership is built on resilience, love, and unshakable commitment to their family and future.