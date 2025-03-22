Drew Barrymore opens about family dynamics post difficult marriage

Drew Barrymore reflects on growing up without parental support and it’s on her life

Drew Barrymore got candid about her difficult and untraditional family dynamics with Ex Will Kopleman.

In the latest episode of The Drew Berrymore Show, the host gave an insight into how she felt post-separation.

"Everything to me was very devastating," she explained. "[It] took me a long time to recover from if it wasn't in the traditional family dynamic that I swore I would do for my family because I did not grow up that way."

Barrymore, who shares daughters Olive, and Frankie, with Kopleman, continued to explain how her experiences growing up with her estranged mother Jaid Barrymore and actor father John Drew Barrymore, had impacted her life.

"It's weird stuff like that," the 50 First Dates actress reflected. "It's soup when you're sick.”

Recalling on of her miserable times of her childhood she said, "I remember all the kids at school would go into the office to call their parents when they were sick and I could never get a hold of anybody. And I was so jealous of those kids who would call and be like, 'Mom, Dad, come pick me up.' I just would sit there and be like, 'What's that like?'"

Despite of the family relationships didn’t turn out the way she wanted, Barrymore previously explained on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she is trying to give her daughters the best childhood.

"They’re really, really good. Every day is different. Every hour is different. They’re my North Star, my compass."

Drew Barrymore had also been previously married to Jeremy Thomas and Tom Green.