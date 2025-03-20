Royal family makes important announcement about Duchess Sophie

King Charles III's office has shared an exciting update on Duchess Sophie and her role as she attended an important announcement at Edinburgh Castle.

Prince Edward's wife Sophie, known as secret weapon of King Charles, led celebrations on Wednesday for the 2027 Tour de France launch at the castle.

The stunning video of the Duchess' outing and celebration, shared by the royal family on Instagram, attracted massing likes and hearts from fans.

The Palace wrote alongside the clip: "The 2027 Grand Départs of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femme will take place in Great Britain!"

It added: "Last night, The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the announcement at Edinburgh Castle.

"As Royal Patron of @BritishCycling Her Royal Highness met with representatives of British Cycling, @LeTourDeFrance and @LeTourFemmes as well as guests for the special announcement."

The 60-year-old royal was all smiles and in high spirits as the exciting news was revealed that the UK will host the Grand Depart of both the men's and women's races, marking a historic moment. Britain has previously hosted parts of the Tour de France four times, in 1974, 1994, 2007 and 2014.

It will be the first time both the men's and women's events have come to the same nation outside France in the same year. She was seen beaming as the announcement was made, eagerly applauding alongside Scotland's First Minister John Swinney.

Sophie dropped jaws in in a Max Mara cream jacket with a wide collar and ankle-length hem, worn over a pale lemon Beulah London dress. She elevated her look by styling her blonde hair in a sophisticated updo with loose strands framing her face.