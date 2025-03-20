Sarah Ferguson takes decisive step about Prince Andrew's royal lodge amid feud

Sarah Ferguson makes big decision about Prince Andrew's royal lodge amid feud

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has made a surprising change about royal lodge as the Duke of York's feud with King Charles is growing amid new scandals.

The Duchess of York, who lives at the Windsor property with her ex-husband, has made a significant change at the luxury mansion. Notably, Andrew has declined the King's offer to relocate to Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry's former royal residence.

Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, has stopped uploading content to her YouTube channel "Storytime with Fergie and Friends", which was filmed inside royal lodge.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother used the platform to read children's stories, often filming inside the royal residence and its grounds.

The channel, which reportedly has over 60,000 subscribers, has not been updated since summer 2023 when the Duchess announced she was "taking a break" as she recovered from breast cancer surgery.

Andrew's ex-wife's videos offered fans rare insights into the royal way of life at the £30million Windsor property. Viewers were treated to scenes of the stunning multi-acre garden surrounding the residence.

However, Ferguson's decision has given fans a reason to speculate about her future move as Andrew's trouble does not seem to end soon.